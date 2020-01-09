Starting Jan. 15, The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, will offer an eight-week discussion series about climate change entitled “ProFuture Faith: The Prodigal Species Comes Home,” as part of the Living the Questions program.
The eight sessions will feature eco-theologian, bestselling author and TEDx speaker, Rev. Michael Dowd.
The course focuses on the intersection of science, spirituality and sustainability and seeks to bridge the gap between science and faith.
There are two schedules for the eight-week course. One session will be on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. and then repeated on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m.
The basic format for each the 90-minute sessions include conversation around background readings, a 20 minute video presentation and guided discussion. The series schedule is:
Jan. 15/16: 1. Un-Trivializing God – Reality as a Thou.
Jan. 22/23: 2. The Purpose of Religion and Necessity of Science.
Jan 29/30: 3. The Epic of Evolution – A Cosmic Timeline.
Feb 5/6: 4. Thus Sayeth Reality – What is Inevitable: What is Needed.
Feb. 12/13: 5. Thus Sayeth Reality – What is Futile: What is Urgent.
Feb. 19/20: 6. Why We Struggle – Un-trivializing Mythic Wisdom
Feb. 26/27: 7. Impermanence and Death as Sacred – Embracing Limits.
March 4/5: 8. Staying Sane, Sober and Inspired in Contracting Times.
Suggested tuition for the eight-week course is $20. To register and receive a participant guide, either through email or post, contact the Fountains office at 480-837-7627.