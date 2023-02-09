Join The Fountains and hundreds of other congregations across the country and around the world in marking Evolution Sunday on Sunday, Feb. 12. Falling on Charles Darwin’s 214th birthday, this annual celebration is an opportunity to reflect on all the ways the knowledge gained from scientific progress benefit religious understanding.
“Evolution Sunday is an important part of the Methodist mission to counter the irrational and ‘anti-science’ stance of some churches,” The Fountains Pastor, David Felten, said. “Not only does the United Methodist Church officially endorse evolution stating that ‘science’s descriptions of cosmological, geological and biological evolution are not in conflict with theology,’ it has resolved to work to oppose ‘faith-based theories such as creationism or intelligent design’ in public school science curriculums.
“Those who demand that their religion trumps scientific knowledge are driving thinking people from the church – especially young people, many of whom have stopped attending church because they consider Christianity to be 'anti-science, Felten said. “Evolution Sunday is an expression of the sincere desire of those who seek to correct that impression, moving forward with an alternative to those who continue to attack science in the name of religion.
“Every day, new scientific discoveries are creating amazing opportunities to learn and grow and be amazed. Evolution Sunday is a day to affirm the work of the Spirit in the process of evolution and embrace the diversity and complexity of life as a gift of God.”
The Fountains is located at 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Sunday celebrations are at 9:30 a.m. both in-person and live on YouTube and Facebook Live. For more information, visit weputlovefirst.org or call 480-837-7627.