Join The Fountains and hundreds of other congregations across the country and around the world in marking Evolution Sunday on Sunday, Feb. 12. Falling on Charles Darwin’s 214th birthday, this annual celebration is an opportunity to reflect on all the ways the knowledge gained from scientific progress benefit religious understanding.

“Evolution Sunday is an important part of the Methodist mission to counter the irrational and ‘anti-science’ stance of some churches,” The Fountains Pastor, David Felten, said. “Not only does the United Methodist Church officially endorse evolution stating that ‘science’s descriptions of cosmological, geological and biological evolution are not in conflict with theology,’ it has resolved to work to oppose ‘faith-based theories such as creationism or intelligent design’ in public school science curriculums.