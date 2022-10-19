Co-authored by the pastor of The Fountains, Rev. David Felten, “Living the Questions” is part of a thorough exploration of progressive Christianity in use by nearly 6,000 churches around the world.

The first module, entitled “Invitation to Journey,” will begin on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. as an online (Zoom) seminar. The series will continue each Thursday (except for Thanksgiving, Nov. 24) through Dec 8.