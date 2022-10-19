Co-authored by the pastor of The Fountains, Rev. David Felten, “Living the Questions” is part of a thorough exploration of progressive Christianity in use by nearly 6,000 churches around the world.
The first module, entitled “Invitation to Journey,” will begin on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. as an online (Zoom) seminar. The series will continue each Thursday (except for Thanksgiving, Nov. 24) through Dec 8.
A $59.95 registration includes all downloadable study materials and seven online Zoom sessions facilitated by author and Rev. Felten.
The theme of the first seven sessions includes topics like Taking the Bible Seriously, Stories of Creation and the Lives of Jesus, which were developed as alternatives to the pat answers offered by more evangelical churches.
Questions explored include how taking the Bible seriously excludes a belief in the inerrancy (or infallibility) of scripture, how creationism is not compatible with the Bible and how embracing the conflicting Gospel portrayals of Jesus enriches the understanding of who Jesus was and his relevance for today.
“‘Living the Questions’ has been praised for introducing people to ways of thinking about the Bible that is taught in seminaries but often doesn’t make it into the sermons or curriculum of local churches,” a press release says of the webinar series. “Rev. Felten says, ‘If you are a part of a more traditional faith community and have suspected that you’re not getting the whole story, then “Living the Questions” is for you.’”
To register, view the webinar curriculum or for more information, visit livingthequestions.com. Join in for inspiring input, great conversation and a liberating view of Christianity. For more information about The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, visit weputlovefirst.org.