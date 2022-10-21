The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, will launch a new storytelling program as a part of its CONNECT Community Conversation Series on Sunday, Oct. 30.
The public is invited to An Evening of Storytelling, which runs every six weeks, during which the community will hear from some of Arizona’s best storytellers. This in-person event is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the cost is $10 per person.
The theme for the 2022-23 series is based loosely on the environment. The theme for Oct. 30 is “Our Outdoors” and the community will hear from professional storytellers, Laura Rutherfort, Chrissy Dart and Bev Poellnitza. Afterward, all are invited to join in for themed refreshments and great conversation by the firepit.
Upcoming storytelling events are, “The Foods We Eat” on Dec. 4, “Trees, Trees, and More Trees,” on Jan. 15, “Playing with Dirt” on Feb. 26 and “The Birth of Blooms” on April 2.
For more information about An Evening of Storytelling or to be a storyteller at an upcoming event, email Ellie Hutchison at: outreach@weputlovefirst.org.