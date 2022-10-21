The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, will launch a new storytelling program as a part of its CONNECT Community Conversation Series on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The public is invited to An Evening of Storytelling, which runs every six weeks, during which the community will hear from some of Arizona’s best storytellers. This in-person event is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the cost is $10 per person.