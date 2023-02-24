The community is invited to join in a WildeP’lay performance by the current music directors at The Fountains United Methodist Church, Donna Wilde and Richard Palalay, on Thursday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m.
One of the Phoenix area’s unique music groups, WildeP’lay, will present a collection of songs that feature their inventive covers of some well-known favorites as well as their own material which has been featured on local, national and internet radio.
WildeP’lay is the musical collaboration of singer/saxophonist Donna Wilde and pianist/ keyboardist Richard Palalay. As songwriters, they have written original theme music for
local radio and television shows and for a number of online businesses.
The video of their song, “It Matters,” a collaboration with Phoenix singer Cornelius Bishop, was nominated for Best Music Video in the 2022 Worldwide Women’s Film Festival.
WildeP’lay’s contribution to the Christmas repertoire, “Deckin’ Out The Tree,” was featured on an all-Christmas radio station and the song, “Hot Chocolate Midnights” from their album, “Fabric Of Love” has played on KJZZ-FM radio.
Apart from being accomplished songwriters, Wilde and Palalay are performers who have appeared in many different venues across the Valley of the Sun, including two Valley casino resorts and several retirement communities.
WildeP’lay has been featured on local TV and radio shows and performed in a segment for an HBO special. They have performed shows at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, the Fountain Hills Theater, the Sagebrush Ballroom at the Grand of Sun City and the Wickenburg Community Center.
Their most popular productions include “The Magic Of The Movies,” “An American Tribute” and “The Best Things In Life Are Free,” a
tribute to the hall of fame composer, Ray Henderson.
Donna Wilde has played and sung with many of the top jazz and pop performers in Phoenix and Minneapolis. She has worked as a cruise ship musician for Carnival Cruise Lines. She is a songwriter, with a CD titled, “Atmosphere.”
Richard Palalay works with several shows around the Valley and was a musical director for the Las Vegas show, “Legends in Concert.” Palalay was the lead pianist at Nordstrom Fashion Square for many years, garnering the nickname “The Nordstrom Pianist.”
Palalay is a composer whose songs have been aired on network TV, PBS, HBO, Direct TV, Muzak, Dish Network and on radio and TV in several countries.
The Fountains UMC is located at 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. The event costs $20 per person.