The community is invited to join in a WildeP’lay performance by the current music directors at The Fountains United Methodist Church, Donna Wilde and Richard Palalay, on Thursday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m.

One of the Phoenix area’s unique music groups, WildeP’lay, will present a collection of songs that feature their inventive covers of some well-known favorites as well as their own material which has been featured on local, national and internet radio.