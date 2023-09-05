The Fountains United Methodist Church welcomes social justice and inclusivity advocate, Rev. Dr. Khalif Smith to deliver a message on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 9:30 a.m.
Raised the son of a United Methodist pastor in New York City, NY, Dr. Smith has served churches in North Georgia, Las Vegas and Mesa. He currently serves as the director of connectional ministries for the Desert Southwest Conference of the United Methodist Church where he is tasked with using his sought-after leadership skills in guiding local churches in expanding their social justice ministries and their overall commitment to full inclusion across racial, socio-economic and gender divides.