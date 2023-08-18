Food Drive

The Extended Hands Food Bank and ICNA Relief in Phoenix are accepting donations for the 9/11 Multi-Faith Food Drive. (Submitted photo)

As the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the 9/11 Multi-Faith Food Drive is underway for faith communities, synagogues, mosques and churches to work together to serve those in need in their communities.

In connection with The Fountains UMC, the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Arizona (ISBA) and the Fountain Hills Alliance are partnering with Phoenix-area sponsoring organizations to collect non-perishable food and hygiene items for ICNA Relief in Phoenix and Extended Hands Food Bank (EHFB) in Fountain Hills. According to a press release, EHFB, along with other smaller food banks, continue to need help with donations as they are experiencing increases in need to supply vital services to their communities.