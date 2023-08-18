As the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the 9/11 Multi-Faith Food Drive is underway for faith communities, synagogues, mosques and churches to work together to serve those in need in their communities.
In connection with The Fountains UMC, the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Arizona (ISBA) and the Fountain Hills Alliance are partnering with Phoenix-area sponsoring organizations to collect non-perishable food and hygiene items for ICNA Relief in Phoenix and Extended Hands Food Bank (EHFB) in Fountain Hills. According to a press release, EHFB, along with other smaller food banks, continue to need help with donations as they are experiencing increases in need to supply vital services to their communities.
The 9/11 Food Drive collects non-perishable food, hygiene items and/or monetary donations due by Monday, Sept. 11. Food does not need to be weighed, as an estimate will be done at the collection centers. Monetary donations may be sent to ISBA, 8659 E. Via De La Gente, Scottsdale, AZ, 85258, and labeled “9/11 Food Drive.” Otherwise, donors can visit 911fooddrive.org and look for the “Food Drive” donation button for their chosen faith community. Donors are also encouraged to contribute directly to the local food bank, 16548 E. Laser Dr., Suite 6.
For those whose faith communities are participating, contact 9/11 Food Drive Coordinator, DeDe Rudolphy, at dede@isb-az.org so they can be listed on the donation page.
New collection dates added
Outside of donating directly to EHFB, individuals and groups are encouraged to participate in these upcoming collection days at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), 6840 E. Gold Dust Ave. in Scottsdale.
The first collection date is Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. when all donated non-perishable food or hygiene items go to the ICNA Mobile Food Pantry and the Extended Hands Food Bank.
Then, on Monday, Sept. 11, from 8 to 9 a.m., the LDS church is hosting a Community Breakfast and 9/11 food drive service project where the community can bring donations and load them into trucks.
A link with information on both of these events and to volunteer can be found at justserve.org/az911day by scrolling to find the “9/11 Multi-Faith Food Drive” events on Sept. 6 and 11.
Any local faith communities are invited to participate. For questions or help in getting food delivered to the food banks, send an email to dede@isb-az.org.
The Fountains UMC is located at 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Get in touch by calling the church office at 480-837-7627 or sending an email to welcome@weputlovefirst.org.
The Extended Hands Food Bank is open Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 9 to 10:45 a.m. For more information, visit ehfb.org or call 480-837-0303.