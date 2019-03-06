The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, will not change its mission after the legislative branch of the global church voted to maintain current rules against same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBTQ clergy.
The Methodist delegates voted Feb. 26 in St. Louis to maintain church rules that oppose same-gender marriages and LGBTQ clergy. The vote was 438-384.
The “traditional plan” includes punitive measures for clergy who conduct same-gender marriages and bishops who ordain LGBTQ clergy.
LGBTQ refers to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and “Questioning” individuals.
“I am heartbroken for The United Methodist Church, an institution I have spent my life upholding and promoting, but I am not hopeless,” said Pastor David Felten of The Fountains. “This turn of events makes me more determined than ever to work toward realizing a church that is inclusive of all.”
In 2013, The Fountains voted to become a reconciling congregation, open to all. The Desert Southwest annual conference voted in 2015 to become a “nonconforming conference”, refusing to uphold any form of LGBTQ exclusion or punishment.
Sections of the approved traditional plan have twice been ruled unconstitutional, and the plan is being reviewed by the Judicial Council, said Felten.
Two-thirds of the U.S. delegates opposed the plan. Delegates from the Southern Bible belt and Africa joined forces to pass it.
Felten said he believes that the Western Jurisdiction will take a strong stance against its implementation, possibly taking action to establish an independent voice, a separate conference or some other autonomous denomination.
The states represented in the Western Jurisdiction are: Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
“As I’ve said before, no decision made by the general conference will change the mission and work of The Fountains,” Felten said. “This temporary reversal will only serve as an opportunity to help us make who we are and what we stand for more clear – without the millstone of prejudice and ignorance around our necks.”