The second season of “The Chosen,” the first multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus, begins today, Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church is screening the program in the Sanctuary at 1 p.m. and in Fellowship Hall at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday through Feb. 23.
“The Chosen” started a year ago, and Shepherd of the Hills screened each episode. The show is a biblically based video series tracking the life of Jesus through the gospels.
The second season will take place during the church season of Epiphany. Season two starts where season one ended, so organizers are encouraging watchers to see episode 8 of season one before the screening starts today.
The Chosen is available on Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and can be downloaded to various devices. The app is free. The show also can be watched at TheChosen.TV.
“This will be a significant moment for our church and community, and we want to encourage you to invite your friends, coworkers and others to join us during this [screening] time,” said Pastor Jeff Teeples. “And pray with us. What might God do when we focus completely on the simple story of Jesus during this time as people long to hear some good news.”
Screenings are open to the community. The church is located at the corner of El Lago and Fountain Hills boulevards. For more information, visit sothaz.com.