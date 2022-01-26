The 10th annual SOTH Talent/Variety Show is set for Friday, Jan. 28, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
Organizers report they have a great lineup of contestants that will prove to be entertaining. Performances include comedy, vocals, instrumentals and featuring the famous “Lutheran Tabernacle Bottle Blowers.”
Tickets are free and available at the door. Tickets give patrons chances to win door prizes at intermission but also serve as ballots to vote for two favorite acts. Cash prizes for first, second and third place winners will be awarded.
A cake and pie auction will be held while votes are tallied. Donations will be accepted at the door at the end of the event.
All proceeds will be used to fund the SOTH scholarship program for Fountain Hills graduating high school students.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church is located at the corner of Fountain Hills and El Lago boulevards.