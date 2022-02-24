New Journey Lutheran Church (ELCA) held its first tailgate party following a 10 a.m. worship service recently.
It all began with a toddler’s idea. According to the toddler’s mother, they were planning on making cupcakes for Valentine’s Day. The daughter’s little eyes lit up as she asked her mom, “Can we bring cupcakes to our church friends, because they might like cupcakes. And I can bake them all by myself!”
After all, Arizona has the perfect setting for a tailgate party – good weather, plenty of space and welcoming people.
Those worshipping at New Journey Lutheran (ELCA) were able to spend quality time catching up, getting to know each other, and fulfilling a child’s creative idea.