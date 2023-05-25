With summertime here, Reigning Grace Ranch in Rio Verde will begin to hold regular Chapel Worship Service half an hour earlier than usual, at 9 a.m. every Sunday. New hours begin this Memorial Day weekend.
Chapel Worship Service is a country Western-themed worship with teaching from the Bible that is open to the public.
Reigning Grace Ranch is also hosting two summer camps in June that include a time of fun, education and horse riding.
RGR summer camps will introduce kids to equine anatomy, nutrition and digestion, equine behavior and training. These topics will provide a foundation of equine science knowledge for campers and will build on each other day-by-day to give a comprehensive understanding of equine science.
Campers will also enjoy crafts, games and more as they learn every part of owning a ranch from chores to grooming animals and spending time with critters in the critter corner.
Finally, each camp will include a ride day where kids will learn how to tack, mount, steer and control a horse.
RGR Summer Camps are held from June 6-8 and July 11-13, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily.
RGR is located at 28614 N. 172 St. For pricing and registration, call 480-442-8934 or send an email to kelsey@azrgr.org.