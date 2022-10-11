Chabad of Fountain Hills will host a Sukkah Party on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. at Chabad Edelman Jewish Center’s back parking lot, 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains.

A Sukkah is a temporary booth constructed for use during the week-long Jewish festival of Sukkot, which began on Sunday, Oct. 9, and ends this Sunday, Oct. 16.