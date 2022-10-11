Chabad of Fountain Hills will host a Sukkah Party on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. at Chabad Edelman Jewish Center’s back parking lot, 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
A Sukkah is a temporary booth constructed for use during the week-long Jewish festival of Sukkot, which began on Sunday, Oct. 9, and ends this Sunday, Oct. 16.
Build your own “Puzza in a Hut” features an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, lively music, games and community bonding. The cost is $10 per person to attend. Reservations must be made online at JewishFountainHills.com/sukkahparty.
Sukkot, referred to as the holiday of rejoicing, comes just five days after the more solemn Yom Kippur. The temporary Sukkah booths emphasize how the world and the Jewish people rely on God’s protection.
The group of four plants, including the esrog fruit, are replete with symbolic meaning, including the fall harvest and gathering season and the unity of the Jewish people.
On the day immediately after Sukkot, called Simchat Torah, Jews have a day-long celebration to celebrate the end and beginning of the yearly Torah reading cycle.