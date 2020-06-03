North Chapel Bible Church, 17210 Amhurst Dr., will hold “Suicide Awareness Sunday” on June 14.
When it comes to America’s suicide epidemic, the numbers continue to surge. According to North Chapel Lead Pastor Dr. Bobby Brewer, the question is whether or not anything can be done about it. Brewer said he believes there is.
“In addition to prayer, there are some characteristics you should be aware of in those around you,” Brewer said. “You can make a difference. And for those of you who have thought about ending your own life – or you know someone who has – there is real hope.”
Suicide Awareness Day will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. This service will also be livestreamed at nclive.net. A number will be provided for individuals to anonymously text their questions during the service.
For more information, visit northchapel.net.