This Sunday, April 23, is the finale of The Fountains' "Evening of Storytelling” series featuring some of Arizona’s best professional storytellers. Open to the community, this in-person event begins at 5 p.m. with a suggested donation of $10 per person.
The 2022-23 “Evening of Storytelling” theme has been based on The Fountains’ environment and Earth Day weekend focus, “Our Earth.”
Attendees will hear stories told from Dr. Kathy Nakagawa, owner of Phoenix’s last Japanese Flower Shop, Chrissy Dart, South Mountain Community College storytelling professor, Diana Dinshaw, local professional storyteller and The Fountains’ own DeDe Rudolphy.
After the storytellers share, all are invited to join in for themed refreshments and conversations with one another.
This Sunday’s “Evening of Storytelling” will be held in the Connection Center at The Fountains, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. For more information, check out the Facebook page @TheFountainsUMC or visit weputlovefirst.org. For storytellers who would like to be invited to speak next season, email Ellie Hutchison at: outreach@weputlovefirst.org.