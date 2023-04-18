This Sunday, April 23, is the finale of The Fountains' "Evening of Storytelling” series featuring some of Arizona’s best professional storytellers. Open to the community, this in-person event begins at 5 p.m. with a suggested donation of $10 per person.

The 2022-23 “Evening of Storytelling” theme has been based on The Fountains’ environment and Earth Day weekend focus, “Our Earth.”