From Fountain Hills to Los Angeles and onto the biggest stages in New York, Singer and Stage Performer, Stephen Andrey Lull, said he is excited to return home and perform a one-of-a-kind concert at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC).
This Sunday, June 25, at 2 p.m., Lull will sing a variety of classic tunes including “Beyond the Sea,” “My Way,” “When You’re Smiling,” “You Make Me Feel So Young” and others. The free performance will be held in the FHPC Sanctuary where Pianist Mike Pizzuto will accompany Lull for an afternoon of familiar tunes.
“I’m excited to perform and I think it’ll be a good send-off,” Lull said, who plans to move to New York at the end of June to perform in the off-Broadway production, “Scouts” next month.
An active participant in the FHPC youth program, Lull honed his singing talent and passion for the arts in Fountain Hills. Throughout his youth, Lull performed at The Fountain Hills Theater in productions including “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” “Assassins” and the Ross Collins original production of “Captain Preston,” among others.
Lull began performing at the Grease Paint Theater and Desert Stages Theater in Scottsdale before moving to Tucson to obtain his Bachelor of Arts degree at The University of Arizona. While in Tucson, Lull performed at the Invisible Theater before moving to Los Angeles.
After a three-year hiatus from the stage, Lull auditioned in December for a part in “Scouts,” an adventure musical set in the 1980s about a pair of rival scout troops centered around issues of inclusivity, family and gender.
Lull received a callback and was invited to New York to audition. After two rounds of callbacks, Lull landed the role of Jack, a mean, intimidating boy scout.
“Getting cast in this one now is kind of shocking because a three-year hiatus is a long time,” Lull admitted. “Standing at only 5’4” it takes a lot of acting to be the bad guy.”
Picking up where he left off, Lull is eager to move East and showcase his flourishing talent in New York.
“Scouts” is playing off-Broadway at The Players Theater in New York from July 29 to Aug. 29.
According to a press release, fans of old crooners like Perry Como, Bobby Darin, Judy Garland, Ernie Ford and Frank Sinatra will enjoy this weekend’s concert at the Presbyterian Church.
“Stephen Andrey Lull’s musical journey is impressive and filled with diverse experiences,”
the press release read. “We welcome Andrey home to FHPC and thank him for the gift of his singing talent in this special performance.”
Eager to be home where much of his performance career was formed, Lull thanks his parents Bob and Linda Lull for their unwavering support.
“My parents will definitely be there,” Lull said of this Sunday’s concert. “My dad is practically shaking for it.”
The Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Free and open to the public, the concert begins at 2 p.m., followed by a meet-and-greet in the Church Fellowship Center.