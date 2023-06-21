Stephen Andrey Lull.jpg

From Fountain Hills to Los Angeles and onto the biggest stages in New York, Singer and Stage Performer, Stephen Andrey Lull, said he is excited to return home and perform a one-of-a-kind concert at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC).

This Sunday, June 25, at 2 p.m., Lull will sing a variety of classic tunes including “Beyond the Sea,” “My Way,” “When You’re Smiling,” “You Make Me Feel So Young” and others. The free performance will be held in the FHPC Sanctuary where Pianist Mike Pizzuto will accompany Lull for an afternoon of familiar tunes.