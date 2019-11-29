St. Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar and Bistro from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the parish hall, 12990 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale.
Santa will be on special leave from the North Pole from noon to 2 p.m.
New this year will be a selection of Fairtrade items, including nativity scenes and Christmas ornaments. Also new will be handcrafted Swedish gnomes and holiday felt napkin rings.
Sugar and spice will be offered in an array of baked cookies, pies, jams and candies. Christmas decor, hand knit fashion scarves, handmade soaps, sugar scrubs, hand-painted pottery and artwork will be available.
A holiday brunch will be served in the bistro from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gently used Christmas decorations will be presented on the porch of the parish hall. All items are available for a donation.
Cash is preferred but credit cards will be accepted.