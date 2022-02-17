Tickets for the upcoming Southwest Surfers concert at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church are still available.
The show is set for Sunday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m.
The band will play Beach Boys songs, along with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Surfaris, Jan and Dean and more. The concert is part of the Pat Covault Memorial Concert Series. The series was halted during the pandemic, and the Southwest Surfers had to postpone their appearance. Those who held on to their tickets may still use them at the upcoming performance.
Tickets are on sale at the church or online and include the following prices and seating options:
Gold section – reserved seating in first five rows: $30; Fuchsia section -- reserved seating in rows 6-7: $25; Teal section – rows 8-10 general admission seats: $20; Narthex and choir loft – general admission seats: $15.
Call the church, 480-837-1763 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for ticket reservations. After reserving tickets, payment by cash or check payable to FHPC is available, or online at the website, fhpresbyterian.info/pat-covault.
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
For everyone’s safety, attendees should be prepared to wear masks for the duration of the concert due to COVID concerns. Protocols may change; patrons are encouraged to check the FHPC website (fhpresbyterian.info/pat-covault-memorial-concert-series) for updates.