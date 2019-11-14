Women in God’s Service (WinGS) at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (SOTH) will observe its annual fall festival from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Fellowship Hall.
The theme is “This Ain’t Your Momma’s Kitchen,” playing off the Biblical verse, HEB 10:24: “Let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works.”
WinGS assist individuals and families within the community and also reach out to various services outside the town jurisdiction.
SOTH chefs will demonstrate electric pressure cooker, air fryer and panini press cooking techniques. There will be a drawing for each of the kitchen appliances.
There is no cost to attend. Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable item for Extended Hands Food Bank.
Registration will take place after church on Sunday, Nov. 17, or by contacting the church office at 837-9532.
SOTH is located at the corner of El Lago and Fountain Hills Blvds.