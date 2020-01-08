Gordy “Crazy Fingers” Lindquist is returning to Fountain Hills this Friday, Jan. 10, at Shepherd of the Hills (SOTH) Lutheran Church, on the corner of Fountain Hills and El Lago Blvds., beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Lindquist, sometimes called the Victor Borge of North Dakota, has been playing the piano since he was five years old, and has played professionally in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
Lindquist has performed with such notable acts as Myron Floren, Red Skelton, George Burns and even Bob Hope at the Norsk Hostfest in Minot, N.D.
His hometown is Bottineau, N.D., but he spends part of the winter here in Arizona, where he puts on numerous concerts around the valley. Lindquist said he is excited about his fourth appearance in Fountain Hills.
Tickets are free and may be picked up at the SOTH church office or at the door.
Free-will donations will be accepted as visitors leave to help fund the SOTH scholarship program. Door prizes also will be awarded to a few lucky ticket holders during intermission.
Refreshments will be served after the show, when visitors will have a chance to “meet and greet” Gordy.