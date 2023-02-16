The Shepherd of the Hills (SOTH) Talent Show held on Friday, Feb. 3, was a fun evening for both the performers and the audience, according to organizers.
According to a press release, the 17 contestants put on a great show which included comedy, instrumental, vocal and dance routines.
Contestants ranged in age from five to 80. Almost 200 folks turned out for the event. Gordy “Crazy Fingers" Lindquist provided some pre-show entertainment, who will return to SOTH on Friday, Feb. 24 for his own show.
The Talent Show winners were decided by audience voting, each person casting their vote for their two favorite acts. While the votes were being counted, a cake and pie auction was held with Chuck Wuttke as the auctioneer.
Over $2,500 was raised at the Talent Show, where all proceeds will fund the SOTH scholarship program for Fountain Hills graduating seniors headed for college.
The Talent Show’s first place winner was Mischa Markovic, who played a Chopin composition on the piano. Second place was Kensie Jibben, who also played a Chopin number on the piano. Both are students of Michael Veech. Third place winners were Inspiration Academy students who wowed the audience with their lively dancing to Elvis Presley’s, “Jailhouse Rock.”
“Our congratulations to the winners and a big thank you to all the other performers, the great audience, and all those who helped with the show, donated cakes, pies and door prizes,” the press release said.