The 10th annual Shepherd of the Hills Talent and Variety Show will be held Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
The talent show is a fundraising event which provides scholarships for Fountain Hills graduating seniors.
The event includes a variety of entertainment, such as comedy monologues, instrumentals, vocals and, of course, the famous Lutheran Tabernacle Bottle Blowers.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the door. Cash prizes for first, second and third place winners will be awarded based on audience voting.
To be a contestant and share God-given talents, call John Bjornholt at 480-329-0540.
(COVID-19 prevented the ninth annual talent show last year.)