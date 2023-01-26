The community is invited to bring friends and neighbors to the 11th annual Shepherd of the Hills (SOTH) Talent/Variety Show on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of El Lago and Fountain Hills boulevards.
According to a SOTH press release, there will be a great line-up of contestants that will prove to be very entertaining including comedy, vocals, instrumentals and of course, the Lutheran Tabernacle Bottle Blowers.
There are still a few openings left for anyone interested in being a contestant. Call John Bjornholt at 480-329-0540 to inquire. Tickets are free and will be available at the door.
A ticket allows attendees the opportunity to win door prizes at intermission, and more importantly, serves as a ballot to vote for two of one’s favorite acts.
Cash prize for the first-place winner is $200, second is $100 and third is $50. After the final contestant, a cake and pie auction will be held while the votes are being tallied. Donations will be accepted at the door at the end of the event.
“It will be a fun evening of good, clean entertainment, so please come and support your local talent,” the press release reads.
All proceeds will be used to fund the SOTH scholarship program for Fountain Hills graduating seniors going off to college.