The 10th annual Shepherd of the Hills Talent and Variety Show will be held Friday, Jan. 28.
The event will be held at the church starting at 7:30 p.m. The ninth annual show was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Talent Show is a fundraising event which provides scholarships for Fountain Hills graduating high school seniors. The event includes a variety of entertainment, such as comedy monologues, instrumentals, vocals, and of course, the famous Lutheran Tabernacle Bottle Blowers
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the door. Cash prizes for first, second and third place winners will be awarded based on audience voting.
For more information call John Bjornholt at 480-329-0540.