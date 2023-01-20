Talent Show.jpg

The community is invited to bring friends and neighbors to the 11th annual Shepherd of the Hills (SOTH) Talent/Variety Show on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of El Lago and Fountain Hills boulevards.

According to a SOTH press release, there will be a great line-up of contestants that will prove to be very entertaining including comedy, vocals, instrumentals and of course, the Lutheran Tabernacle Bottle Blowers.