The eighth annual Shepherd of the Hills Talent and Variety Show will be held this Friday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 pm.
The Talent Show is a fundraising event that provides one or more $2000 scholarships to Fountain Hills graduating seniors.
The show will include a wide variety of entertaining acts including comedy, instrumentals, vocals, and the famous Lutheran Tabernacle Bottle Blowers.
One of the highlights of the night will be Diane Guffin, who competed in the an international accordion competition, winning first place in her class.
Cash prizes for first, second and third place winners will be awarded determined by audience voting at the end of the program.
Each person in attendance gets to vote for two of their favorite acts. While votes are being counted, there will be an old fashioned homemade cake and pie auction
Everyone is welcome. Admission is free, with donations accepted at the door as visitors leave.
Tickets may be acquired at the door.