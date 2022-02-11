The 10th annual Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church talent show garnered more than $3,000 for its scholarship fund.
The show, held Friday, Jan. 28, was attended by a crowd of about 125. There were 16 performances by contestants vying for three top prizes. The audience decided the winners by voting at the end of the show.
The three winners of the talent show were Cassidy Miller (third place) singing “The Greatest Love of All” and Ben Harris (second place) with his saxophone solo of Handel’s “Largo and Allegro.” The first-place prize went to Erin Schumacher for her vocal solo, “Gimme, Gimme” from the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”
Pre-show entertainment was provided by Gordy “Crazy Fingers” Lindquist. The show started with a performance by the Lutheran Tabernacle Bottle Blowers, always an entertaining act. Other performances included pianists, vocalists, accordions, guitars, saxophones and more.
After the show, a rousing cake and pie auction led by Chuck Wuttke was conducted while the votes were being counted, with one cake going for $500.
Organizers expressed their thanks to participants and to the generous donors.