Seven new Stephen Ministers were commissioned at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (SOTH) on Aug. 21. They’ve received over 80 hours of intensive training on topics including listening, feelings, assertiveness, confidentiality and ministering to people in specific situations such as childbirth, divorce, terminal illness and grief.

This training uses resources from Stephen Ministries St. Louis and equips participants to provide high-quality care to people who are hurting.