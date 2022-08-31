Seven new Stephen Ministers were commissioned at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (SOTH) on Aug. 21. They’ve received over 80 hours of intensive training on topics including listening, feelings, assertiveness, confidentiality and ministering to people in specific situations such as childbirth, divorce, terminal illness and grief.
This training uses resources from Stephen Ministries St. Louis and equips participants to provide high-quality care to people who are hurting.
Stephen Ministers are lay people trained to provide one-to-one, Christ-centered care. They have a compassionate heart for those who are hurting and are equipped to listen, care, pray, encourage and offer emotional and spiritual support to individuals experiencing grief, divorce, job loss, cancer, hospitalization, physical rehabilitation, long-term care, chronic illness, terminal illness, loss of a home, military deployment, the onset of a disability, spiritual crisis and many other life struggles.
Stephen Ministers are also trained to recognize when a person’s needs go beyond the care a lay person can provide, and where and how to refer the person for additional care from a professional.
After being matched with a person experiencing a life crisis, a Stephen Minister meets with that person weekly to listen, care, encourage and provide emotional and spiritual support. The caring relationship lasts as long as the need exists.
“In the book of Acts chapter six, Stephen was among those chosen to provide caring ministry to those in need,” reads an announcement from SOTH. “Since the time of Jesus, the caring ministry has been a hallmark of the Christian faith community.”
Shepherd of the Hills began its Stephen Ministry Program in August of 2011 and currently has 12 active Stephen Ministers and four Stephen Minister Leaders ready to serve.
Stephen Ministers from Shepherd of the Hills are available for any hurting member of the community. Care receivers do not have to be affiliated with any faith organization. Anyone who is hurting in Fountain Hills and the surrounding areas may want to consider this community service.
For those interested in this service, call the church office at 480-837-9532 and ask for Pastor Jeff Teeples.