Shepherd of the Hills Church (SOTH) will provide Bible study classes at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 11.
The church is located at the corner of El Lago and Fountain Hills Blvd.
The study will delve into the facts about Christ, which support the conclusion that Jesus Christ is who he said he was, the Son of God, the savior of the world who died and rose again.
The study follows the movie, “The Case for Christ,” which follows Lee Strobel’s journey from atheism to his faith in Christ. It is not necessary to see the movie in advance.
The discussion schedule is:
Aug. 28, Exploring the Evidence for Christ; Sept. 4, Embracing the Truth of Christ, and Sept. 11, Explaining the Good News of Christ.