Shepherd of the Hills (SOTH) is hosting a three-day in-person Spiritual Formation Discovery event designed for Christians to discover, experience and participate in the keys to spiritual growth.

Presented by Imago Christi and the Spiritual Formation Society of Arizona (SFSAZ) and held on the SOTH campus, participants at this workshop/retreat will discover how God is transforming them into the likeness of Jesus, how God is uniquely drawing them into a deeper relationship with Him, how to live abiding in Christ and how they can cooperate with Jesus in their spiritual growth.