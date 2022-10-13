Shepherd of the Hills (SOTH) is hosting a three-day in-person Spiritual Formation Discovery event designed for Christians to discover, experience and participate in the keys to spiritual growth.
Presented by Imago Christi and the Spiritual Formation Society of Arizona (SFSAZ) and held on the SOTH campus, participants at this workshop/retreat will discover how God is transforming them into the likeness of Jesus, how God is uniquely drawing them into a deeper relationship with Him, how to live abiding in Christ and how they can cooperate with Jesus in their spiritual growth.
Event leaders include Tom Ashbrook, Kathy Pyrc and Ted Wueste of the SFSAZ. Participants can be assured this is a safe, non-threatening environment where no one will be put on the spot.
Attendees will reflect on their personal life history and spiritual journey to discover ways God has been with them in the past, examine blocks to spiritual growth and be freed of them and uncover the next steps that Jesus is calling them to take on their journey with Him.
Modules include “Your Spiritual Timeline,” “Your Longing for God,” “Your Place in the Journey,” “Hindrances to Longing,” “The Journey of Abiding Prayer,” “Spiritually Forming Community” and ‘Spiritual Formation Plan.”
This three-day workshop/retreat is offered in two scheduling options, including weekdays, Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 24 to 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or nights and weekends, beginning Thursday, Oct. 27, Friday, Oct. 28, 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
All sessions are held on the campus of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd. This event will not be available again until 2024.
Registration is required with a fee of $145, which includes meals and materials. Register and learn more at imagochristi.org/discovery. For questions, call Shepherd of the Hills at 480-837-9532.