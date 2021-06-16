In the summer of 2005, 80 people died from heat-related complications in Phoenix.
Grace Lutheran Church, located at Third Street and Roosevelt in Phoenix, stepped up then and started a heat respite program from June to August each summer.
In 2017, Grace served more than 10,000 participants over 60 days with the help of more than 150 volunteers. The number of folks served increases each summer. It is expected the need will be immense in this summer.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills has been a ministry partner with Grace Lutheran for many years, collecting water and monetary donations from the congregation and the Fountain Hills community to support their work.
It costs Grace more than $24,000 to support this summer program with expenses including food, water, electric and the operational costs of remaining open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Grace faced many challenges in 2020. The church closed, along with the facility serving the homeless population downtown.
Unfortunately, 500 people died in Phoenix, half related to heat complications, because they no longer had places to go to that were cool.
This year, Heat Respite will provide hydration, respite and wellness checks during the summer months with the goal of preventing heat related and heat caused deaths among the homeless and other vulnerable populations.
To help the homeless and vulnerable population in the valley, take water or monetary donations to Shepherd of the Hills, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd.
Donations can be accepted in June at Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. or Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church office.
Donations will be delivered to Grace Lutheran Church at the end of June.
For more information on Heat Respite 2021, visit sothaz.com/water or call the church, 480-837-9532.