Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (SOTH) held a Mission Action Fair for the congregation after Sunday services.
Guests were invited to meet with members of the individual mission groups. The members shared their mission purpose and specific activities they do to work with the organizations.
SOTH supports 18 church and Arizona-centered groups and five international missions. The church supports individual missionaries in Vietnam, Cambodia, Nicaragua and the Philippines.
Activity leaders discussed how individuals can become personally involved in mission.
Eileen Doench and Susan Bye, co-chairpersons with Mission Action team, presented the question, “Am I actively and personally engaged in the Great Commission by using gifts God has given to me at this season of my life?”
The theme for the day was “Awareness to Serve Others.” The Bible scripture was “Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us? And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’” – Isaiah 6:8.