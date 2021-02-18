Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church is launching an eight-week program presenting the stories and lessons of Jesus in a way never before seen.
The eight-week experience begins Wednesday, Feb. 24. Called “The Chosen,” the experience is said to awaken your imagination as to how Jesus’ life and message can bring hope and joy.
“The Chosen” is a biblically-centered video series that tracks the life of Jesus through the gospels.
Participants will watch one episode a week and then are encouraged to gather in small groups in person or online to discuss the episode they watched.
Group leaders will facilitate the conversation using discussion guides designed to bring the life of Jesus into each individual’s heart and mind.
Shepherd of the Hills is hosting two watch parties in the sanctuary each Wednesday. The show will air at 1 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m.
Episodes also can be viewed on individual mobile devices, computers or televisions. “The Chosen” app can be downloaded on a phone or tablet. Links to all viewing options are available at sothAZ.com/Chosen.
Small group-meetings in homes or online are available for those who prefer. To join a small group, call the church office, 480-837-9532.
Participants who want to meet at the church will have the opportunity to gather in small groups, which will be led by facilitators in the sanctuary.
Episodes will be held each Wednesday except March 31 until April 21.
The program is open to all. For more information, visit the website, sothAZ.org or call the church.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church is located at the corner of Fountain Hills Boulevard and El Lago.