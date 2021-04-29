Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church is partnering with Amazing Grace prison ministry to collect items for women being released from prison.
Pastor Robyn from Amazing Grace is seeking clothing donations for the House of Grace, the halfway house for women who are being released from prison.
All women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, hats and other items are being accepted and can be dropped off at Shepherd of the Hills, located at El Lago and Fountain Hills boulevards.
In addition to the clothing drive, another toiletry drive is being held, with participation by Shepherd of the Hills.
Bags of Love, another ministry of Amazing Grace, provides people on the streets with much needed items.
SoTH is collecting toiletries and other items for the Bags of Love.
Donations of individual snacks, quart-sized Ziplock bags, sandwich-sized Ziplocks, hotel size shampoo, conditioner and lotion, small bottles of water, wipes, small sized hand sanitizer, small soap or body wash, small Gatorade, travel-sized toothpaste, socks, washcloths, single drink mixes, and packs of tuna or chicken will be accepted.
Prayers and Biblical literature also will be accepted for Bags of Love.
Donations for the two ministries should be kept separate. Items may be dropped off at the church through May 14.