Member of the Shepherd of the Hills (SOTH) scholarship committee, John Bjornholt, presented Erin Schumacher with a $2,000 scholarship that she plans to use to attend Belmont University School of Music in Nashville, Tenn. She was also presented with a gift from the SOTH quilters who provide every high school graduate from SOTH with a quilt.
Schumacher is a 2023 graduate of Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale and a member of SOTH. She is planning to study commercial music (contemporary styles) with voice as the primary instrument. Schumacher has participated in the SOTH annual talent shows in the past.