Mural

The mural is a community project where groups can sign up for 30-45 minute time slots. (Submitted photo)

Over the past few years, Shepherd of the Hills (SOTH) Lutheran Church has employed the work of Artist Paul Omen to create watercolor paintings for the church. This year, SOTH is offering the community the opportunity to express itself by painting a 15x8 ft. canvas mural, designed by Oman, where clubs, families, school groups, assisted living residents, organizations and churchgoers are all invited to take part.

The mural is a paint-by-number canvas in which all paint supplies are provided at no cost. No experience is needed and the community is invited to sign up for time slots of 30 to 45 minutes with a maximum of 12 individuals per group.