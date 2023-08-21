Over the past few years, Shepherd of the Hills (SOTH) Lutheran Church has employed the work of Artist Paul Omen to create watercolor paintings for the church. This year, SOTH is offering the community the opportunity to express itself by painting a 15x8 ft. canvas mural, designed by Oman, where clubs, families, school groups, assisted living residents, organizations and churchgoers are all invited to take part.
The mural is a paint-by-number canvas in which all paint supplies are provided at no cost. No experience is needed and the community is invited to sign up for time slots of 30 to 45 minutes with a maximum of 12 individuals per group.
The six-paneled mural will be a colorful depiction of the nativity scene with animals, shepherds and angels gathered to witness the birth of Jesus. Across the entire mural, a message will read, “For Unto Us A Child Is Born.” When complete, the mural will be displayed above the bell choir in the church sanctuary.
“When you see it, you’re overwhelmed,” church volunteer and leader of the mural project, Kathy Patterson, said.
“We have a mission that says to know Christ and to make him known,” SOTH Pastor, Jeff Teeples, said. “It’s a very festive and wonderful time, but what’s really neat about this project is it’s going to bring people together.”
Painting is set to take place Aug. 27 through Nov. 15 and the final project will be unveiled during the first week of Advent, Sunday, Dec. 3, at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services. As a special feature, the mural will include a black light component which will illuminate various aspects of the painting.
Throughout his artistic ministry, Oman has worked with public and private schools, non-profits, camps, seminaries, colleges and inmates at correctional facilities.
“My mission is to bring the word of God to life before the eyes of my audiences using a paintbrush and a canvas,” Oman said.
For information on the community mural or to sign up for a time slot, visit sothaz.com, send an email to office@sothaz.com or call 480-837-9532. Alternatively, the public is invited to attend weekly Sunday Worship at 9:30 a.m. Shepherd of the Hills is located at 16150 E. El Lago Blvd. For more information about Paul Oman, visit drawn-to-the-word.com.