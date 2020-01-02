The eighth annual Shepherd of the Hills Talent and Variety Show will be Friday, Feb. 7, starting at 7:30 pm.
The Talent Show is a fundraising event which provides scholarships to Fountain Hills graduating seniors, plus financial support to other local charities.
As in the past, the Talent Show will include all kinds of entertaining acts such as comedy monologues, instrumentals, vocals and, of course, the famous Lutheran Tabernacle Bottle Blowers.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the door. Cash prizes for first, second and third place winners will be awarded determined by audience voting at the end of the program.
While votes are being tallied, there will be an old-fashioned homemade cake and pie auction.
If interested in being a contestant and sharing your God-given talents, call John Bjornholt at 480-329-0540. Tickets will soon be available at the S.O.T.H. office or at the door the evening of the show.