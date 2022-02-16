The Chabad Edelman Jewish Center in Fountain Hills will host a lecture presented by Randi Biederman, co-author of “Schindler’s Listed: The Search for My Father’s Lost Gold.” The lecture will be Monday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Jewish center, 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
Biederman will discuss her husband, Mark’s, 20-year quest to find gold coins which his father’s family buried in their backyard in Poland just before being deported to concentration camps by the Nazis.
His father survived the war, but died when the author was a teenager, leaving him only with the knowledge that he had buried the coins somewhere in Poland, and no information about his family.
During his quest, Mark Biederman uncovered many interesting and disturbing facts about his father and mother and their families. His father was the third person on Oskar Schindler’s list and had a chance meeting with Adolf Hitler. Also, his mother was selected as a cook for the infamous Dr. Josef Mengele.
Registration for this lecture is required. Go to JewishFountainHills.com to register. The lecture is free, but donations will be accepted.
A signed copy of the book “Schindler’s Listed” may also be reserved for $20. There are limited quantities available.
Chabad Fountain Hills is sponsoring the event in conjunction with the Zaidy Lipskier Library.