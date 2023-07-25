Bingo birthday

Birthday Bash Bingo players are, from left, Marilyn Begotka, Sue Terlecki, Sue Horn, Julie Perry, Cindy Gilbert, Cindy Hansen, Cheryl Norton and Barb Hess. (Submitted photo by Lynn Ruby)

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church's Ladies in Fellowship Together (LIFT) gathered for an afternoon of fellowship and fun and, according to organizers, everyone was a winner.

The theme of the event was “Birthday Bash Bingo.” Guests were invited to wear festive birthday party hats and to play bingo to win tasty treats.