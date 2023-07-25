Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church's Ladies in Fellowship Together (LIFT) gathered for an afternoon of fellowship and fun and, according to organizers, everyone was a winner.
The theme of the event was “Birthday Bash Bingo.” Guests were invited to wear festive birthday party hats and to play bingo to win tasty treats.
Participants brought cans and jars of spaghetti sauces to donate to Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association Food Bank, which is housed at Cornerstone Family Church in Fountain Hills.
All women in the Fountain Hills community are invited to participate in monthly LIFT events. Activities include outings to theaters and cultural centers, community outreach programs and dining at area restaurants.
The LIFT vision statement is “To support women, providing outreach in the church and the community through faith, fellowship and fun.”
Contact Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church for more information, 480-837-9532. The church is located at the corner of El Lago and Fountain Hills boulevards.