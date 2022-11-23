The holiday season can be a time of profound sadness for those who are grieving and Christmas festivities and lights often deepen the pain of loss.
Christmas lights can be another visual reminder that the person grieving will not be celebrating this season with their loved one. They may well wish they could just skip over this season. Shepherd of the Hills wants to help.
Light Up the Night is a healing service of remembrance and hope that will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the Shepherd of the Hills sanctuary.
During this healing service, participants remind themselves that Jesus is the light shining into the darkness. They allow themselves to be honest, sad and find ways to remember loved ones during the holiday season.
There will be a time for singing, prayer and the lighting of candles in memory of loved ones. Shepherd of the Hills invites the entire community to Light Up the Night.
For more information contact the church office at 480-837-9532 or visit sothaz.com. Shepherd of the Hills is located at the corner of El Lago and Fountain Hills boulevards at 16150 E. El Lago Blvd. in Fountain Hills.