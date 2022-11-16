LIFT 2.jpg

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church's Ladies in Fellowship Together (LIFT) gathered on Nov. 5 for a time of fellowship, spiritual teaching, lunch and fun.

The event theme was “Walk on Water Faith.” Linda Marchi, LIFT vice president and keynote speaker, spoke of how the fellowship can strengthen their faith. She emphasized the importance of spending time with other Christians, listening, sharing and learning about their experiences with God.