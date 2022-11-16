Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church's Ladies in Fellowship Together (LIFT) gathered on Nov. 5 for a time of fellowship, spiritual teaching, lunch and fun.
The event theme was “Walk on Water Faith.” Linda Marchi, LIFT vice president and keynote speaker, spoke of how the fellowship can strengthen their faith. She emphasized the importance of spending time with other Christians, listening, sharing and learning about their experiences with God.
Several women presented testimonies of their Christian faith journeys and guests enjoyed a buffet luncheon of salads, charcuterie board hors d'oeuvres, homemade soups and desserts.
LIFT ladies presented a skit “You Can Do It,” depicting a tightrope walker carrying a person in a wheelbarrow crossing the Niagara Falls-Canada gap. The audience assisted the traveler by shouting, “You can do it! You can do it with Faith!”
LIFT meets monthly for fellowship to plan community outreach programs, take field trips, hostess gala festivals and charity events, and present educational and spiritual speakers. Activities include outings to theaters and cultural centers, community outreach programs and dining at area restaurants.
The LIFT vision statement is “To support women, providing outreach in the church and the community through faith, fellowship and fun.” All women in the Fountain Hills community are invited to participate in monthly LIFT events.
Contact Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church for more information at 480-837-9532. The church is located at the corner of El Lago and Fountain Hills boulevards.