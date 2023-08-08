Over the past few years, Shepherd of the Hills (SOTH) Lutheran Church has employed the work of Artist Paul Omen to create stunning watercolor paintings for the church. This year, SOTH is offering members of the community the opportunity to express themselves by painting a mural designed by Oman.

Clubs, families, school groups, assisted living residents, organizations and churchgoers are all invited to take part in this paint-by-number canvas mural in which all paint supplies are provided at no cost. No experience is needed and the community is encouraged to sign up for time slots of 30 to 45 minutes with a maximum of 12 individuals per group.