Quilts play a major part of New Journey Lutheran’s (ELCA) social ministry mission in the greater Phoenix area.
The 35 quilts were lovingly made this year by New Journey Lutherans’ Sew Journers and blessed during worship on March 13. New Journey Lutheran Pastor Rev. Elizabeth Gallen offered this blessing over the quilts: “May those who receive these quilts find dignity in their use, comfort in their warmth and a sign of God’s love for all people.”
The quilts have been delivered to Native American Connections (NAC) in central Phoenix and are given to recently housed people. Housing people is foundational to NAC’s mission.
“These quilts offer a bright spot in their room,” said New Journey Lutheran member Beulah Westland.
The Sew Journers gather from New Journey’s congregation and community.
“Often seasonal visitors join us, finding a purpose and getting to know people,” Westland said.
The group meets at New Journey Lutheran, 14748 E. Parkview Avenue on Thursdays at 1 p.m. All community members are welcome. No sewing experience is necessary.