Join SBC Fountain Hills Campus on the second Saturday of each month for a ranch workday at Reigning Grace Ranch (RGR) in Rio Verde. The next event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Ranch days are an opportunity for adults and youngsters ages 10 to 15 years old (accompanied by an adult) to see what a typical day looks like on the ranch. Projects include cleaning paddocks, leather conditioning saddles, landscaping and general maintenance.