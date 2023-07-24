Join SBC Fountain Hills Campus on the second Saturday of each month for a ranch workday at Reigning Grace Ranch (RGR) in Rio Verde. The next event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Ranch days are an opportunity for adults and youngsters ages 10 to 15 years old (accompanied by an adult) to see what a typical day looks like on the ranch. Projects include cleaning paddocks, leather conditioning saddles, landscaping and general maintenance.
RGR is a Christian equine rescue program that pairs horses with at-risk youth, foster and special needs kids, veterans and their families in a therapeutic environment. According to a press release, RGR provides a foundation that empowers the participants to discover God’s plan for them to heal, build hope and live a life of abundance in Jesus Christ.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring a hat, water, work gloves and closed-toe shoes.
Team-building opportunity
According to a press release, any groups searching for a team-building experience are encouraged to visit RGR to foster team collaboration, communication, problem-solving and conflict resolution. From team-building games to giving back to the horses, teams can develop strong relationships in an unforgettable setting.
All ages are welcome to tour the ranch. For a group tour, contact Cindy at cindy@azrgr.org or visit azrgr.org/contact/. RGR is located at 28614 N. 172nd. St. in Rio Verde. For more information, call 480-442-8934.