Reigning Grace Ranch will hold an Easter sunrise service on site in Rio Verde Sunday, April 17, at 6:30 a.m.
Dr. Bobby Brewer, pastor with North Chapel Bible Church, will be the speaker for the sunrise service.
“It’s a real ranch and a work in progress and so please wear some shoes you don’t mind getting dirty,” Brewer said.
He added that there are some seats available, but participants also could bring folding chairs for more seating.
“I really hope you’ll come out and experience a Western-themed Easter Sunrise that you’ll never forget,” Brewer said. “In the services we’ve offered in the past, it’s not unusual for coyotes to howl during a worship chorus or for a horse to neigh during the message. I like to think they're saying ‘amen’ but maybe they’re trying to encourage me to wrap things up.”
The ranch was founded in 2009 by Chris and Amanda Moore as a sanctuary for abused horses and livestock but has since become a working ranch offering equine therapy for both horses, livestock and humans.
Since its opening, the ranch has expanded to include opportunities for foster kids and first responders. To learn more about Reigning Grace Ranch, visit azrgr.org.
Reigning Grace Ranch is located at 28614 E. 172nd St., in Rio Verde.