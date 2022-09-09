Grace Marriage, a Christian-based marriage counseling program, comes to Fountain Hills on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scottsdale Bible Church Fountain Hills Ministry Center, 17210 Amhurst Dr.
Grace Marriage is designed to help couples routinely invest in their most cherished relationship. The program will give couples a path and a plan to help marriages grow and experience more grace, more gratitude and more connection.
Through quarterly Saturday workshops, couples have the time, the tools and the relationships to support their marriage in good times and in the more difficult seasons of life.
A fee of $250 per couple includes participation at the workshop, curriculum materials and connection to a mentor couple committed to facilitating each workshop, as well as providing a relational connection point for couples in a group setting between workshops. As part of the fee, couples will have access to additional online tools for support and encouragement. Childcare will be available for an extra fee of $25 per session.
SBC Marriage Ministry is committed to creating a relational community for couples to walk through life together. To register, call 480-824-7200 or visit their website at scottsdalebible.com/events/grace-marriage/.