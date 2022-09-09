Grace Marriage, a Christian-based marriage counseling program, comes to Fountain Hills on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scottsdale Bible Church Fountain Hills Ministry Center, 17210 Amhurst Dr.

Grace Marriage is designed to help couples routinely invest in their most cherished relationship. The program will give couples a path and a plan to help marriages grow and experience more grace, more gratitude and more connection.