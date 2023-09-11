SBC Fountain Hills will host all families with kids in fourth grade and younger to Family Nights.
Family Nights include a meal, activities, a short Bible lesson and a discussion about topics to help families grow in their faith. The vision of Family Nights is to connect families with one another and empower parents to grow as spiritual leaders in their homes, a press release said.
On Thursday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., a Family Night Harvest Party will be held at SBC Fountain Hills and includes fall crafts and chili. Then, on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., families will engage in a lunch-making activity for the homeless and enjoy sloppy joes during the Give Thanks Family Night.
There is no cost to attend Family Nights, and no registration is required.
SBC offers assistance to families with children with special needs who are registered as SuperKids. Contact SBC Fountain Hills for information related to specific needs.
Family Nights is held at SBC Fountain Hills’ Discovery Kids building, 15202 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. For more information or to learn more about SBC SuperKids, call 480-824-7200 or send an email to children@scottsdalebible.com.