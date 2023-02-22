Scottsdale Bible Church (SBC) of Fountain Hills believes women grow spiritually when they spend time studying the Bible together. For this reason, SBC invites anyone looking for a place to grow their relationship with Jesus and other women to join their weekly Fountain Hills women’s bible study groups through April.
There are several bible study options at SBC’s Fountain Hills campus and online to choose from. On Monday mornings through March 20, in-person at SBC, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., “Gideon” by Pricilla Shirer is a video Bible study involving more than a wet fleece and a battle won with 300 soldiers.
“His epic victory tells of one man’s struggle with his own weakness and the One True God who transformed it into triumph,” a press release reads. “This study will challenge you to trust God to use you beyond your feeling of insecurity, limitations, fear, or inexperience.”
On Tuesday mornings through Feb. 28, in-person at SBC, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., “The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry” by John Mark Comer will allow women to study the tools for simplicity, the unhurried life, the practice of silence, solitude and sabbath.
On Tuesday afternoons through March 28, in-person at SBC, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., “Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream will discuss transformative women of the bible.
“These extraordinary women rose above because God was their refuge,” the press release said. “In ‘The Women of the Bible Speak,’ Shannon Bream opens the lives of 16 of these biblical women, arranging them into pairs and contrasting their journeys.
“In pairing their stories, Shannon helps us reflect not only on the meaning of each individual’s life but on how they relate to each other and to us.”
On Thursday mornings through April 20, in-person at SBC, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., “Heaven” by Randy Alcorn will help attendees discover what the bible says about “the eternal home that God has prepared for his children.”
“These teachings will bring peace and hope to those grieving the loss of a loved one or who are curious about what heaven will be like,” the press release said.
On Thursday evenings through April 6, in-person at SBC, 6:30 to 8 p.m., “After the Boxes Are Unpacked” by Susan Miller is for women who are new to the area.
“Studies reveal that moving is among the top stressors in life – especially for women,” the release said. “The ‘After the Boxes Are Unpacked’ class will show you how to adapt, feel connected and thrive after your move.
“Through biblical principles, we will equip and encourage you to let go and trust God, start over with hope and move forward with faith. You’ll also make friends with other women who get what you’re going through!”
Each Women’s Bible Study is led by various SBC leaders, providing a place for women to study the bible together.
Fountain Hills Scottsdale Bible Church is located at 7210 Amhurst Drive. For general information, call 480-824-7200. For immediate pastoral care, call 480-334-4102.