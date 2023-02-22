Scottsdale Bible Church (SBC) of Fountain Hills believes women grow spiritually when they spend time studying the Bible together. For this reason, SBC invites anyone looking for a place to grow their relationship with Jesus and other women to join their weekly Fountain Hills women’s bible study groups through April.

There are several bible study options at SBC’s Fountain Hills campus and online to choose from. On Monday mornings through March 20, in-person at SBC, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., “Gideon” by Pricilla Shirer is a video Bible study involving more than a wet fleece and a battle won with 300 soldiers.