Bible study

SBC Fountain Hills hosts “Group Launch” for anyone interested in joining church groups, classes and more. For information visit scottsdalebible.com/campuses/fountainhills/ or call 480-824-7200. (Independent Newsmedia)

According to SBC Fountain Hills, being in a community with each other is vital to one’s faith.

“Spending time together, discussing scripture, praying, serving together and caring for one another are just a few of the benefits of authentic Christian community,” a press release read.