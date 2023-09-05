According to SBC Fountain Hills, being in a community with each other is vital to one’s faith.
“Spending time together, discussing scripture, praying, serving together and caring for one another are just a few of the benefits of authentic Christian community,” a press release read.
That’s why SBC is hosting a “Group Launch” on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Fountain Hills Ministry Center at 17210 Amhurst Dr., where the community can peruse the various classes and initiatives SBC Fountain Hills has to offer.
SBC offers Core classes, aimed at providing answers about essential Christian beliefs and Growth classes which are intended to bring participants into a deeper relationship with Christ. SBC groups range from couples groups, 20s-30s groups, monthly prayer groups, men’s groups and more.
“If you’re not yet part of an SBC group, come to Group Launch,” the release read. “You’ll have a chance to check out all the life groups, community groups, and classes available and then join one that works for you.”
New to Fountain Hills? SBC offers a “Connecting Point” event for those who want to get connected, make new friends, meet the pastor and discover opportunities to get involved in the community.
Connecting Point is on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 12:30 p.m., at the Discovery Kids Building, 15202 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.